Lone Star Family Health Center Offering Back to School Well Child Visits and Immunizations

CONROE, TEXAS – Lone Star Family Health Center is hosting the 5th Annual Don’t Miss the Bus event from July 23 through August 5, 2022.

Don’t Miss the Bus is a two-week event across all Lone Star Family Health Center locations focused on back-to-school health services. Well child visits and immunizations are free for children without insurance. For those with insurance, there is typically no out-of-pocket expense for preventive services. Well child visits with a licensed medical professional are required to receive immunizations at a Don’t Miss the Bus event.

“It’s hard to believe kids will be back in school next month,” said Karen Harwell, CEO of Lone Star Family Health Center. “The health center looks forward to this time each summer. We play an important role in helping families get off to a fresh and healthy start to the school year.”

A health fair event kicks off Don’t Miss the Bus Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 9 am to 1 pm at the health center’s Conroe location. Participants can enjoy snacks, face painting, music, inflatables, giveaways, haircuts and information about community resources as well as the Conroe Noon Lions Club providing free vision screening. The event is free and open to the public.

To make an appointment for Don’t Miss the Bus, call 936-539-4004. If uninsured, request to speak to an eligibility specialist prior to making your appointment. All patients must bring a list of required immunizations from their school and a current shot record. Space and vaccine stock are limited.

Detailed information on the event, can be found at www.lonestarfamily.org/events.