Lone Star Family Health Center presents Rep. Kevin Brady with an Award

Lone Star Family Health Center presented Rep. Kevin Brady with an award from the National Association of Community Health Centers and an special gift from the health center. Pictured left to right are Duke Coon, chairman of the board of directors for Lone Star Family Health Center, Alfredo Hassey, board member of Lone Star Family Health Center, Rod Chaves, vice chairman of the board for Lone Star Family Health Center, Rep. Kevin Brady, Stephanie Atkins, board member for Lone Star Family Health Center and Hector Forestier, board member for Lone Star Family Health Center.