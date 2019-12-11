Luke Combs’ “Beautiful Crazy” Was the Most-Played Song of the Year

If you went road-tripping around America this year you heard a lot of LUKE COMBS’ “Beautiful Crazy” on the radio. It was the most-played song of 2019. That’s according to Country Aircheck, the people who track such things.
Here’s the Top 10:
- “Beautiful Crazy”, Luke Combs
- “Whiskey Glasses”, Morgan Wallen
- “Girl Like You”, Jason Aldean
- “This Is It”, Scotty McCreery
- “Eyes on You”, Chase Rice
- “She Got the Best of Me”, Luke Combs
- “Love Ain’t”, Eli Young Band
- “Best Shot”, Jimmie Allen
- “Make It Sweet”, Old Dominion
- “Rumor”, Lee Brice