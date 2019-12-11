Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

Luke Combs’ “Beautiful Crazy” Was the Most-Played Song of the Year

Dec 11, 2019

If you went road-tripping around America this year you heard a lot of LUKE COMBS’ “Beautiful Crazy” on the radio.  It was the most-played song of 2019.  That’s according to Country Aircheck, the people who track such things.

Here’s the Top 10:

  1. “Beautiful Crazy”, Luke Combs
  2. “Whiskey Glasses”, Morgan Wallen
  3. “Girl Like You”, Jason Aldean
  4. “This Is It”, Scotty McCreery
  5. “Eyes on You”, Chase Rice
  6. “She Got the Best of Me”, Luke Combs
  7. “Love Ain’t”, Eli Young Band
  8. “Best Shot”, Jimmie Allen
  9. “Make It Sweet”, Old Dominion
  10. “Rumor”, Lee Brice