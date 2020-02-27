Making Plans With No Intention of Actually Keeping Them Is More Common Than You Think……
Do you have plans for this weekend that you said “yes” to . . . but you’re pretty sure you’re going to bail on them? You’re not the only one.
According to a new survey, more than one in four people admit they make plans with no intention of actually keeping them.
The most common excuses people use for bailing are: A family thing came up . . . I’m feeling sick . . . there’s a crisis at work . . . my pet is sick . . . and I forgot I’d already scheduled something else.
Men are more likely to bail on plans than women. Men make it to 58% of the things they agree to . . . women make it to 63%.