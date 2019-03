Man Circumcised By Mistake

The Sun claims a British man was circumcised by mistake after doctors confused his medical records with another patient, who shared the same name. The 2018 incident was recently revealed after the hospital announced a report on eight preventable incidents that they needed to learn from.

The hospital’s director of safety, Moira Durbridge, says; ” We remain deeply and genuinely sorry to those patients involved, and of course we have personally apologized to each one.”