MATTRESS MACK, CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AND TEMPUR-SEALY TO GIVE AWAY MATTRESSES TO HOUSTON ACTIVE MILITARY, FIRST RESPONDERS AND VETERANS FRIDAY, OCT. 28 FROM 7 A.M. – 9 A.M.

With the World Series getting underway this Friday, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale and Gallery Furniture are collaborating with Caesars Entertainment and Tempur-Sealy to give away approximately 200 free mattresses to active military, first responders and veterans in Houston. Tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 28 from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. Houston active military, first responders and veterans can pick up their mattresses at Gallery Furniture North Freeway located at 6006 North Freeway. Mattresses will be distributed on a first come, first served basis, and you must show your valid military ID or valid Greater Houston area first responder ID badge to receive a mattress. The collaboration with Caesars Sportsbook and Tempur-Sealy is a celebration of the historic bet. According to Caesars Sportsbook, Mattress Mack stands to win the largest payout on a single sports bet in legalized sports wagering history this World Series. The payout of $30 million stems from a bet placed on May 13 with Caesars Sportsbook of $3 million at 10/1 on the Houston Astros to win The Fall Classic. In total, Mack has $10 million on the line to win $75 million. https://fb.me/e/5rSNkJpLT