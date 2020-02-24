Mayo Slices Are Now a Thing That Exists

Two years ago, SLICED KETCHUP came out and went viral . . . even though it seemed pretty unnatural. Well, this is even less natural.

A company in Japan is taking preorders for MAYO SLICES. You can buy a package of four slices of mayo that look just like slices of cheese . . . only, you know, they’re mayo.

For whatever reason, the company decided to FLAVOR the mayo slices with different types of fish. There’s no word on whether they might make it over to the U.S. . . . but would you even want them if they did? (Gizmodo)