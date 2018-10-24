Michigan Town Bans Clowns From Halloween Party

The Daily Mail claims the town of Oak Park, Michigan is banning clown costumes from its annual community party. The decision was made following sightings of creepy clowns and several reports of clowns assaulting residents.

Recreation Director Laurie Stasiak tells the Oakland County Times; “This event is centered around young children. In the past few years, many clown costumes have been given a very scary and evil look. Many horror movies are centered around these types of characters … many people have phobias and anxiety about clowns. It’s because of this that we asked people not to dress up as clowns for this community event.”