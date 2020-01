‘Mighty Ducks’ and ‘Heavyweights’ Actor Arrested for Burglary and Meth

Shawn Weiss- the actor famous for playing the Goalie in “The Mighty Ducks” and Josh in “Heavyweights” was arrested again in California. According to TMZ Weiss was “busted for residential burglary and being under the influence of methamphetamine”. Weiss was arrested in 2018 for Public intoxication.

(TMZ)