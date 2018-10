Mom says daughter with autism was forced into closet at school

According to KHOU a mother in the Woodlands is demanding an apology after her autistic daughter was allegedly grabbed by her arms and put in a closet-sized room alone after shouting, kicking, and knocking over a desk at David Elementary School. The mother plans to home school from now on. To read the full story and the statement from Conroe ISD please see the original story here

https://www.khou.com/article/news/local/mom-says-daughter-with-autism-was-forced-into-closet-at-school/285-600653349