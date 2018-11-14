Monopoly for Millennials Board Game

Hasbro has released a special edition of Monopoly called “Monopoly For Millennials.”

The Amazon product listing reads; “Adulting is hard; take a break from the rat race with this edition of the Monopoly game … a great choice for Millennials who need a break from the life of adulting; great for parties and get-togethers. Collect experience points by visiting the hottest destinations, from your friend’s couch, to the Vegan Bistro, to a week-long meditation retreat. In this version of the Monopoly game, the player who collects the most experience — not the most money — wins the game.”

Purchase on Amazon for $47.74– Money only, no experience points accepted.