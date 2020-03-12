MONTGOMERY COUNTY JUDGE SIGNS DISASTER DECLARATION FOR COVID-19 Status Update from the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management

The Office of County Judge Mark Keough along with the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management announce the following notice in lieu of recent events in Montgomery County. At 9 am this morning Judge Mark Keough signed a declaration of local disaster for Montgomery County in response to the current and anticipated needs to respond to the COVID-19 crisis. Additionally, Judge Keough has signed an order pursuant to Section 418.018(G), Texas Government Code that orders the following:

1. Any event sponsored or permitted by Montgomery County shall cease.

2. Events greater than 250 persons shall cease at all public facilities across Montgomery County.

3. Any event greater than 250 persons held at private facilities is urged to cancel but should make those determinations within their organizations and with staff of those facilities.

4. Events of 250 persons or more that would include any population at severe risk of severe illness should cease. The population at the greatest risk is anyone over the age at 65 and/or those with severe medical conditions as defined by CDC guidelines.

5. Nursing homes and senior living centers should limit visitation of the public within their facilities.

This order does NOT extend to law enforcement activities, emergency responses, court operations to include jury operations, and to all school districts or private school facilities within the jurisdiction of Montgomery County.

All Montgomery County Employees must report for work as required by their supervisors. Effective immediately and through the duration of this order, all Montgomery County employees shall cease any work related travel.