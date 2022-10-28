Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park hosts Veterans Day Event

Conroe, TX (October 15, 2022) The Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission (MCVMC) is hosting an event in recognition of Veterans Day Friday, Nov. 11th at 9:00am at the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park, located at 1776 Freedom Blvd in Conroe, Texas, adjacent to the Montgomery County Central Library and the Lone Star Monument and Historical Flag Park.

Scheduled program includes featured speaker retired General Mark A. Welsh, featuring the Conroe Symphony Orchestra with Gary Liebst, conductor, dedication of new members of The Line and ending with swearing in of new recruits to the United States Army.

“People are coming to the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park from across the county in honor of our Veterans”, announced Chairman of the MCVMP, Judge Jimmie C. Williams, III, retired USMC. “United We Stand!”

Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating, illuminating, and enriching our youth, families, and communities from this state and this nation to the services, experiences and sacrifices of our United States Veterans and First Responders.

Learn more about the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission www.honoredmission.org

For additional Information, please call 936-521-3668 or email Elizabeth Woods at ewoods@HonoredMission.org or Jimmie Edwards, Chairman of the Board at jedwards@honoredmission.org. Engage with their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/honoredmission.