Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park Remembers 20 years since 9/11

Conroe, TX (August 30, 2021) The Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission is commemorating the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, and the subsequent loss of firefighters at the World Trade Center on Saturday morning, Sept. 11, 2021, starting at 8:00 am at the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park, located at 1 Freedom Blvd in Conroe, on the feeder road at I-45 north and Hwy 105.

The intent is to encourage people to never forget this day and remember all who have sacrificed with a quiet reflection and prayer especially with the current happenings in Afghanistan. The Commission believes it is important to give honor, reflect, salute, and give a moment of silence to the fallen firefighters, law enforcement, pilots, flight attendants, and military personnel for the extraordinary response of the entire American first responders to the tragic events that has changed our lives.

As Chairman of the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission (MCVMC), Judge Jimmie C Edwards, III stated, “This is a somber occasion on this 20th year since the premeditated attack on the United States of America. We pause briefly here to remember, reflect, and take a moment on this occasion.”

The event will be coordinated to occur at the exact moment The World Trade Center first attack occurred. Attendees will gather at the entrance to the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park starting at 8:00 am with the Conroe Fire Department lowering the First Responder Flag. The memorial commemoration will start at 8:40 am with the Conroe Fire Department turning on their emergency lights. Judge Jimmie Edwards, Chairman of the Montgomery County Veterans Commission will give opening comments followed by a moment of silence at 8:59 am as this was the EXACT TIME of the South Tower Collapse at the World Trade center. All uniformed firefighters will receive a very loud final call tone on their phones for the 343 firefighters that lost their lives that day.

The ceremony will conclude with a prayer from Judge Wayne Mack and the singing of “God Bless America” by Meredith Fisk.

Everyone can remember when they heard or saw the news of the attack on our country.

“I still remember exactly the feelings on that day 20 years ago. Fear, horror, anguish, and uncertainty”, said Janeen McSwain, Executive Director of the MCVMP. “I honor and respect all who lost their lives and all those families who’ve had to go on since that day. We at the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission are committed to Honor, Educate, and Inspire the future generations to the services, experiences, and sacrifices of our United States Veterans and First Responders.”

Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating, illuminating, and enriching our youth, families, and communities from this state and this nation to the services, experiences and sacrifices of our United States Veterans and First Responders.

