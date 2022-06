Montgomery native lashes safety nets on flight deck aboard USS Carl Vinson homeported in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (June 9, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Scott Spirlock, a native of Montgomery, Texas, lashes safety nets on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), June 9. Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaiah M. Williams)