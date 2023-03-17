Mothers who lost a child serving in Military to hold official Ceremony

Mothers who lost a child serving in Military to hold official Ceremony

Conroe, TX (March 13, 2023) – The first official meeting of the newly chartered Greater Southeastern Texas Chapter of American Gold Star Mothers, Inc (AGSM) will install officers along with the American Gold Star Mothers TX/OK Department officers on Saturday, April 29th at Honor Café, the military themed restaurant located at 103 N. Thompson in Conroe from 11:30am until 1:00pm.

American Gold Star Mothers, Inc is a nonprofit organization of American Mothers who lost their son or daughter while serving in the Armed Services. Originally formed through a congressional charter in 1928 for mothers who lost a child during World War I, the name was created from the custom of hanging the banner of a service flag in a window- blue star for active military or gold if the service member lost their life while serving. The charter was later expanded to those who lost a child during World War II, the Korean War, and other conflicts. Now it is open to all mothers regardless of cause of death and allows membership for mothers who have children missing in action. The organization is now open to U.S. citizens or legal residents as well as non-adoptive stepmothers if they raised the deceased before they turned 15.

Husbands, children, and parents of eligible American Gold Star Mothers are encouraged to join as Associate members. AGSM is made of local chapters, which are part of the state level or departments.

The Greater Southeastern Texas Chapter has 6 officers: Sherry Guy of Splendora as President, Nancy Harrison, Vice President from The Woodlands, Florence Holmes of Arp will serve as 2nd Vice President, Margie Taylor of Conroe is Secretary, Ana Hernandez of Splendora is Treasurer, and Teresa Smitherton-Jarvis is Chaplain, from Conroe.

The Texas/Oklahoma Department of AGSM is installing their officers at the event on April 29 with three of the officers serving the Greater Southeastern Texas chapter also serving at the Department level as in order 1st Vice President- Sherry Guy, 2nd Vice President – Margie Taylor, (both one-year terms) and Ana Hernandez as Treasurer for two years.

Gold Star Mothers have a tradition of repeating our children’s names and branch of service to honor them. These are the names of our heroes:

Kristofer Guy-HM1 SW-AW U.S. Navy, son of Sherry Guy

Michael Mahony- Airman First Class U.S. Air Force, son of Nancy Harrison

Chris Wiesepape- Chief Petty Officer U.S. Navy Reserves, son of Florence Wiespape Holmes

Armando Hernandez-Lance Corporal U.S. Marine, son of Ana Hernandez

Joey Lenz-Specialist U.S. Army, son of Margie Lenz Taylor

Brandon Smitherman-Corporal, U.S. Army, son of Teresa Smitherman Jarvis

“It is truly a great honor to be elected as President of the Greater Southeastern Texas Chapter of the American Gold Star Mothers, Inc,” said Sherry Guy. “I look forward to a very successful year working with a wonderfully diverse group of ladies to honor and preserve the memory of our fallen children by continuing their service to the military community. This Chapter will give us an opportunity, through strength in numbers, to help the community that our children held near and dear to their hearts following in the footsteps of our Founder, Grace Darling Seibold.”

Meetings will be monthly every 2nd Wednesday of the month to support each other and the community by honoring fallen sons and daughters through service to Veterans and patriotic events. To join as a Member of the Chapter a Gold Star Mother must first be a registered member of American Gold Star Mothers, Inc. www.GoldStarMoms.com You do not have to live in the area to be a member of the Chapter.

Carla Wicks, Department President for Texas/Oklahoma shared,” American Gold Star Mothers is not just a membership of mothers. We include the Gold Star Family in our organization as associate members. As a veteran service organization, we honor the life of our service person by serving together in our communities. We are and will always be…a family.”

Join the installation of officers of the local Greater Southeastern Texas Chapter and the Texas/Oklahoma Department of American Gold Star Mothers on Saturday, April 29 beginning at 11:30am at Honor Café. After the installation of officers, the community is invited to dine and socialize with the American Gold Star Mothers organization. Please email guysherry@yahoo.com for additional information about the organization or meetings.