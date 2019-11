Name a country star you’d love to have at your Thanksgiving table

TheBoot.com has a list of “10 Country Stars” they’d love to have at their Thanksgiving dinner table, and no generation was skipped. Here’s the list: Brenda Lee, Bill Anderson, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Reba McEntire, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborne, and Thomas Rhett.