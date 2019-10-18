Natty Light Will Pay $10,000 for the Best ‘Real Life Nightmare’ Costume

If you’re still working on costume ideas, here’s some extra incentive to get creative for Halloween this year . . .

The makers of Natural Light are doing a costume contest on social media. And the person with the best ‘real life nightmare’ costume will win TEN GRAND.

Here’s what that means: They want people to dress as, quote, “real-life everyday” fears. And they posted a few examples.

One of them is a woman in prison garb, holding a ball-and-chain with the words “Student Loans” written on it. So her costume is, quote, “Shackled by Student Debt.”

Another one is a guy in a graduation cap, holding a cardboard box that says, “Moving Supplies. Mom’s Basement.” So his costume is, “Moving Back in with Parents.”

If you can do better than those costumes . . . and you’re over 21 . . . you might have a chance at $10,000. Or $1,000 if you make the top 10. They’re judging costumes on three categories: Creativity, originality, and relevance.

To enter, follow Natural Light on Twitter or Instagram. Then upload a photo of your costume by November 3rd, along with two hashtags: “#NattyScaries” and “#Contest”. (Natural Light)