Navy Diver 1st Class Scott Hubbard of Spring, Texas

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Jan. 29, 2021) After weeks of training, Navy Diver 1st Class Scott Hubbard, of Spring, Texas, temporarily assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio, was promoted to the rank of chief petty officer during a pinning ceremony held at NTAG San Antonio headquarters. Hubbard joined America’s Navy in 2001 after graduating from Spring High School. Pinning on his chief insignia is his wife, Sara (left), and his mother, Martha. “I’ve been dreaming about becoming a Navy chief for the past 11 years,” said Hubbard. “I’m looking forward to increased responsibility and leading Sailors.” NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes two Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOC) which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, NTAG San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)