New Reese’s Cups!

Reese’s is launching Reese’s Chocolate Lovers and Peanut Butter Lovers Cups in mid-April. The cups have more chocolate and peanut butter than before.

The company released a statement saying, ”For years, we’ve heard people debate their favorite part of a Reese’s Cup. Is it the chocolate or is it the peanut butter? So, we decided to settle the score and make both sides happy by giving them what they want – Reese’s Chocolate Lovers and Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers. As if we’d actually choose!”