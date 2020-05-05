Nicolas Cage Will Play Joe Exotic in a Scripted TV Series

It’s hard to argue that this WASN’T meant to be: NICOLAS CAGE will play JOE EXOTIC in an eight-episode scripted TV series.

Technically, it’s not based on “Tiger King”, but on an article about Joe that was published last year in “Texas Monthly“.

The show will, quote, “center on Joe as he fights to keep his animal park even at the risk of losing his sanity . . . [and] explore how Joe became Joe Exotic and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation.”

On a related note, KATE MCKINNON is going to play CAROLE BASKIN in an unrelated TV series. That one’s been in the works since November.

