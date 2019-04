Nike’s Pooper Scooper Sneakers

HotNewHipHop claims Nike is releasing a pair of special sneakers that honor dogs and their pooper scoopers. The ‘Big Dunk Dog Walker’ shoes feature a red swoosh, a green body and black-and-white spotted Dalmatian-like sides. One sole is adorned with pictures of dogs while the other has a fake dog poop stain. The shoes are out Saturday and will retail for $110.