Own Joe Exotic’s Pink Sequin Shirt

Look what we found on ebay!

The description says…

“This is THE PINK SEQUIN SHIRT Joe Exotic was wearing in episode 2 of TIGER KING.

This shirt is screen worn and personally owned by Joe and is photo matched to the show (see photos of him wearing this shirt above)

This shirt was purchased directly from GW Zoo (Greater Wynnewood Zoo) that Joe formerly owned. It was purchased directly from Jeff Lowe and was left over from when Joe left the Zoo.

This shirt is guaranteed authentic and is a very rare piece. The zoo has sold off the shirts worn by his backup helpers from the various shows performed at the zoo, but this is the only one of the bunch that was WORN by Joe Exotic himself.

The shirt shows a bit of wear near the arm holes at the bottom and looks to be custom tailored to Joe (no tags present)

Get it while you can, before Carole Baskin does!”

Click the picture above to take you to the auction for more details.