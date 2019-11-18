Pabst Blue Ribbon Is Selling a 99-Pack of Beer

Why show up to a party with a 30-pack of beer like some kind of lightweight when you could roll up with THIS.

Pabst Blue Ribbon just started selling new 99-PACKS of beer. They’re calling it the “Family Pack,” which is great . . . hey kids, put down your homework and get in here, we need your help polishing off this giant case of PBR your uncle brought over.

The packs come in a long, narrow box . . . it looks to be several feet long and probably needs two people to carry it.

It costs $175, which works out to $1.76 per beer. You’re definitely paying for the gimmick though . . . because if you were to buy a 30-pack of PBR for $20, those cans are only 67 cents each.

According to Delish.com, the 99-packs are available in 15 states: Texas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Florida, New York, South Carolina, Montana, Vermont, California, Wisconsin, Iowa, Arkansas, and Colorado.

(Delish)