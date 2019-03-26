Parents Forget 2 Year-Old Daughter At Park

WFSB claims the Meredith, Florida police recently arrested Jolanda and Makenson Alexandre for leaving their two year-old daughter alone at a park for 14 hours. Deputies found the girl walking alone near the park. They posted a picture of her on Facebook and asked, “Does anyone know who this little beautiful baby girl belongs to?” Jolanda and Makenson came to the police station the next day to claim their daughter. They told cops they left her at the park because they ‘accidentally’ forgot about her. The girl is now being cared for by the Department of Children and Family Services. Seven other children were also removed from Jolanda and Makenson’s home. They were charged with child neglect.

(Photo: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office)