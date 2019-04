Pawcasso Loves To Paint

Webdesk claims a six-year-old Shiba Inu dog, named Hunter, loves to paint. His owner, Denise Lo, of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, says he holds a paintbrush in his mouth before stroking it over paper and canvas. Hunter’s paintings sell for around $50 a piece. Denise donates Hunter’s earnings to a local animal rescue. Hunter’s nickname is Pawcasso

