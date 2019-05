Plano, Texas theater allows dogs and offers bottomless wine

K9 Cinemas: Insider magazine claims K9 Cinemas, in Plano, Texas, has become a huge success. A $15 ticket allows you to bring your dog and includes bottomless wine. Dogs sit on covered chairs during films. K9 Cinemas recently had a packed Game of Thrones viewing party.

