Please be advised that one Election Day polling location for the May 4th Joint Election (Emergency Services District No. 3 and Riverside Special Utility District) has officially move:

For Immediate Release

May 2, 2024

From: Walker County Storm Shelter

455 SH 75 N

Huntsville, TX 77320

To: Walker County Annex, Room 101

1301 Sam Houston Avenue

Huntsville, TX 77340

Voters should monitor the Walker County Current Elections webpage for additional details regarding the official move. The Walker County Elections Department will remain open and serve as election central for voters throughout this process and can be reached at (936) 436-4959.