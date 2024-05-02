For Immediate Release
May 2, 2024
Please be advised that one Election Day polling location for the May 4th Joint Election (Emergency Services District No. 3 and Riverside Special Utility District) has officially move:
From: Walker County Storm Shelter
455 SH 75 N
Huntsville, TX 77320
To: Walker County Annex, Room 101
1301 Sam Houston Avenue
Huntsville, TX 77340
Voters should monitor the Walker County Current Elections webpage for additional details regarding the official move. The Walker County Elections Department will remain open and serve as election central for voters throughout this process and can be reached at (936) 436-4959.