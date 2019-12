Police Have Arrested a Suspect with “Crime Pays” Tattooed on His Forehead

The cops in Terre Haute, Indiana got into a high-speed chase with a 38-year-old guy named Donald Murray on Friday night . . . and he actually managed to get away.

But the cops finally tracked him down yesterday morning and arrested him.

And it turns out he has a tattoo on his forehead that says . . . “Crime pays.”

He’s been charged with criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement.

