Polo Shirt Onesies for Men That Snap in the Crotch: Yes or No?

A VERY niche type of men’s clothing has caught the Internet’s attention.

A popular Instagram account called TheShadeRoom posted a picture a few days ago that shows POLO SHIRT ONESIES for adult men. Yes, they’re collared shirts that go all the way down to the crotch, where they snap between the legs.

On one hand, that actually might be convenient if you have trouble keeping shirts tucked in. But on the other hand . . . you know, the whole “you’re not a baby” thing.

People are now debating whether these are a great idea or terrible.

For what it’s worth, from our research, these don’t necessarily appear to be made for guys to wear in daily life . . . the main company behind them is called Rearz, and they sell products for people with ADULT BABY FETISHES.

Then again, Rearz could really expand their potential customer base if the men of the world decide these also have practical, non-fetish uses. (Fox News)