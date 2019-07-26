Pregnant Mother Asks Friend To Change Dog’s Name

Pregnant Mother Asks Friend To Change Dog’s Name: The Mirror claims an expectant mother recently asked her friend to change her dog’s name because she plans to use the same name for her baby daughter.

The dog owner, Jennay, Facebooked; “Out of the blue, she messages me telling me she’s pregnant again. I think it’s strange she’s telling me, since we don’t really now each other, but I say, ‘Congratulations, I’m super happy for you, etc.’ [Then] she says, ‘We want to name her Tillie, but it’s come to my attention you’ve got a dog named Tillie. I’d really appreciate you changing your dog’s name. Obviously, you understand my daughter can’t have the same name as a dog.'”

Jennay refused to comply with her friend’s request. The expectant mother was infuriated and told Jennay that she was ruining her unborn daughter’s life.