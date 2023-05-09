Quartermaster Seaman Zachery Teetz, from Montgomery, Texas, observes flight operations aboard the ship

Quartermaster Seaman Zachery Teetz, from Montgomery, Texas, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) navigation department, observes flight operations aboard the ship, May 4, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Tristan Richardson)