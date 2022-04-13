RAILS & TAILS MUDBUG FESTIVAL RETURNS TO TOMBALL

The 10th annual Rails & Tails Mudbug Festival, a celebration of the tasty crawfish through food, music, vendors and more, returns to downtown Tomball on Saturday, May 7th.

Staged at Tomball’s historic downtown Railroad Depot Museum on South Elm at Market Street, Rails & Tails has become one of the City’s largest and most well attended events drawing thousands of music and crawfish lovers from across southeast Texas.

Performing is Kelly McGuire with his laid back island tunes of the Texas coast, Belize and beyond. The Gary Michael Dahl Band will fill the Depot Plaza with smooth jazz, cool R&B and more beginning at 2 p.m. followed by Texas County Music Hall of Famers, The Posse. Closing out the festival is Tex-Mex Honky Tonk favorites, The Tejas Brothers from Fort Worth.

Guests can chow down on spicy boiled crawfish and other Cajun treats along with a variety of festival foods and drinks, then shop vendors selling all sorts of merchandise. There’s even a “Cajun Kids Zone” with bouncy fun for the little ones.

Come early and shop the nearby Tomball Farmers Market with more than 70 vendors from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Festival gates open at 11 a.m. with music beginning at noon. Admission and parking are free. Tomball is just 28 miles northwest of downtown Houston on FM 2920 at Highway 249. Visit “Tomball Texan for Fun” on Facebook or www.tomballtx.gov for details.

The Rails & Tails Mudbug festival is sponsored in-part by Holiday Inn Express – Tomball.

Tomball is a member of the Texas Festivals & Events Association, Texas Travel Alliance, and Around Houston/Houston First.

Tomball is Texan for Fun! ®