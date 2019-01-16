Rescheduling of Major Closures on IH 45

Total closure of IH 45 southbound at Rayford/Sawdust Road in the Woodlands has been rescheduled from this weekend to next weekend. The closure is now scheduled for 9 PM, Friday, January 25 to 5 AM, Monday, January 28, pending favorable weather conditions.
**DATE CHANGE FOR PARK ROAD 40 NIGHT TIME CLOSURES BETWEEN I-45 RAMPS
Park Road 40 will be closed between the I-45 ramps on the nights of Tuesday, January 15, 2019 and Wednesday, January 16, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 AM. This closure is necessary to construct drilled shafts for portions of the new northbound and southbound I-45 bridges over PR 40.