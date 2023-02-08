Run to E-Race the Waitlist during Annual Miles for Meals

Run to E-Race the Waitlist during Annual Miles for Meals

Conroe, TX (February 2, 2023)– The 7th Annual Miles for Meals 5K/10K Walk Run, “Run to E-Race the Waitlist”

is scheduled for Saturday, March 4 at B-52 Brewery in Conroe. The fun-raiser allows family members, friends, and community partners to better the lives of Homebound Seniors by supporting Meals on Wheels Montgomery County (MOWMC) whose mission is to deliver nutritious meals, provide transportation, and caring connections to local homebound seniors.

As it is family friendly, strollers and leashed dogs are allowed. Walk, run, and enjoy the morning in either the 3.1mile course in a 5K or if you are looking for more 6.2 miles for the 10K. The course winds through the neighborhood of Lake Forest Falls in Conroe. Cross the finish line and enjoy the six-acre wooded biergarten of B-52 Brewing Company, a craft beer venue with food trucks serving before and after the race.

The race is limited to 800 participants so sign up soon. Registered participants receive swag bags, a tee shirt, Commemorative Pint Glass, and 3 glasses of craft beer, homemade root beer or lemonade (dependent on age restrictions). Everyone receives a Finisher medal and competitive awards are given to the top three in each age group. Sign up on the website at www.mowmc.org/miles-for-meals-5k-10k/ .

Every participant will receive official chip time results immediately following the race. Event is Rain or Shine!

Race starts promptly at 9:00am with check-in starting at 7:45am. There is limited parking at B-52 so plan accordingly. Packet pick-up is available at the Meals on Wheels office, 111 South 2nd Street in Conroe Thursday, March 2 12:00pm-5:30pm, and Friday March 3 9:00am-1:00pm.

Miles for Meals Miles hopes to bring in enough funds to eliminate the waitlist for homebound seniors. Every year the demand for services increases as Baby Boomers become seniors. MOWMC hopes to add 50 more seniors to home-delivered meal service after the fundraiser.

“The Miles for Meals 5K is always fun event filled with camaraderie, and a good workout for Saturday morning. We need the community’s help to make homebound seniors’ lives better,” said Executive Director Summer Day. “Sign up now before it sells out.”

Sponsorships still available by contacting Carrie@mowmc.org or calling (936) 756-5836. Current community sponsors include Teligistics, Western Midstream, Ace Fence, Kevin Baker Homes and Real Estate, #LiveLikeJack, Sam Houston State University, Blanton Advisors LLC, Howard Hughes, Sterling Ridge Dentistry, Dr. Travis Hird, MD., Old Republic Title, GeoGroup, and Wendell Legacy Homes. Music before and after the race provided by Trubeats Entertainment.

Don’t want to walk or run but still want to participate? Volunteers needed to help the event before and during the event. https://www.signupgenius.com/go/milesformeals2023/90795759#

Since 1973, MOWMC has had a successful history of delivering meals to local homebound seniors, delivering 31,000 meals monthly. Volunteers deliver meals along ninety routes throughout the 1,000 square miles of Montgomery County. Additionally, MOWMC’s curb-to-curb transportation service provides more than 17,000 rides to the disabled and seniors annually. With a mission to foster independence and maintain the dignity of each homebound senior by providing nutritious meals, transportation, and caring connections, MOWMC can always use additional volunteers and donations. More information about Meals on Wheels Montgomery County can be found at www.mowmc.org or on the Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/MealsonWheelsMC