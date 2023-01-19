Sam Houston State University has named Matthew Bethea as the new Vice President for University Advancement

Sam Houston State University has named Matthew Bethea as the new Vice President for University Advancement. He will assume the position on March 1, 2023.

Reporting directly to SHSU President Alisa White, Bethea will play a crucial role in ensuring the success of the university by providing leadership in the Office of University Advancement, Office of Alumni Relations and Annual Giving, the Sam Houston Foundation and the Sam Houston Memorial Museum and Republic of Texas Presidential Library. He will also serve as a member of the Cabinet.

“I am excited for this incredible opportunity to further the legacy of the university and look forward to working with President White, the cabinet, and alumni to support the mission and priorities of Sam Houston State University. I look forward to fulfilling the motto, “The measure of a Life is its Service,” said Bethea.

Bethea currently serves as assistant vice president for development at The University of North Texas in Denton, where he oversees the development teams for the College of Liberal Arts and Social Science, Mayborn School of Journalism, College of Science and Corporate and Foundation Relations. His previous experience also includes development fundraising at Texas Christian University.

Bethea earned his Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences with an emphasis on criminal justice, sociology and community service from the University of North Texas.

“I’m delighted that Mr. Bethea will join Sam Houston State University. His expertise aligns with our mission and priorities, and his years of experience as a leader in higher education gives him a great foundation on which to build here,” said Alisa White, SHSU president.