School Closures for Friday, May 3rd

Alpha Omega Academy- Huntsville

Anderson-Shiro ISD

Conroe ISD

Cleveland ISD

Huffman ISD

Huntsville ISD

Livingston ISD

Madisonville CISD

Magnolia ISD

Montgomery ISD

New Caney ISD

New Waverly ISD

Richards ISD

Shepherd ISD

Silsbee ISD

Splendora ISD

Summit Christian Academy

Tarkington ISD

West Hardin CCISD

Willis ISD *Check back for updates