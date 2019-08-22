Scientists in Germany created a new blood test that can predict if someone’s going to DIE in the next 10 years

A team of scientists in Germany just created a new blood test that is incredibly accurate at predicting when someone’s going to DIE.

The test analyzes a person’s blood, looks for risk signs, and predicts whether the person is going to die in the next five to 10 years. And it’s 80% ACCURATE . . . meaning that if it tells you you’ve got less than a decade left, it’s probably right.

And the team isn’t done . . . quote, “We see this as a foundation, we do not see this test as an endpoint.”

Which means one day . . . maybe sooner than we think . . . there could be a blood test that will be able to tell you how much longer you have to live. Would you want to know?