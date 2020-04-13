Send Your Pictures to Reckless Kelly for Their New Music Video

Dear fans, friends, and family, If you are using this time at home to go through old scrapbooks and family photos, we need your help! Our new record American Girls will be released May 22 and we want to use photos of you and the strong American women in your life in our new music video! What we need are high-quality, clear photographs of American girls & women doing American things. Working, weddings, graduation, camping, family gatherings, Christmas photos, enjoying the day at the lake, anything and everything is welcome! We want to pay tribute to the amazing, hard-working women of the 20th century and would love for you to be a part of it. The photos can be of yourself, your mother, sister or grandmother/great grandmother as long as you have their permission. PLEASE SEND ALL PHOTOS TO: RKTV@recklesskelly.com Please scan your photos and email in .PDF or .PNG form. By submitting a photo, you are giving RK permission to use the photo(s) for use in, but not limited, to Reckless Kelly’s American Girls music video. Please note that we may not use all the photos we get. If your photo is chosen we will contact you via email. PLEASE SEND US YOUR PHOTOS NO LATER THAN APRIL 15th! Cheers, RK