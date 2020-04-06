Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

Someone Actually Named Their Newborn Twins “Corona” and “Covid”

by | Apr 6, 2020 | Featured, The Funny Farm |

A 27-year-old woman named Preeti Verma in Raipur, in central India gave birth to twins last week.

And she named the boy “Covid” . . . and the girl “Corona.”

She says, quote, “Me and my husband wanted to make the day memorable.  Indeed the virus is dangerous and life-threatening, but its outbreak made people focus on sanitation, hygiene, and other good habits.  [So] we thought about these names.”

Well, a new survey asked people if they think those are good or bad names for babies born right now . . . and 85% said they’re bad names.  Only 4% said good names.

(Hindustan Times / YouGov)