South Dakota May Not Have Fully Thought Through Their New Anti-Drug Slogan: “Meth. We’re On It”

South Dakota just unveiled a brand new anti-meth campaign. And the slogan they chose is getting some attention because . . . well . . .

The slogan is: “Meth. We’re on it.”

What they MEAN is that they’re on top of the problem and taking care of it. But plenty of people on Twitter are interpreting the slogan more literally . . . like it’s saying that everyone in South Dakota is on meth.

Kristi Noem, the governor of South Dakota, says she doesn’t mind that people are making fun of the accidental double meaning on social media.

She says the goal of the campaign was to raise awareness about South Dakota’s meth problem and that’s DEFINITELY happening. I mean, if it wasn’t for that slogan, right now I can guarantee I wouldn’t be talking about it.

