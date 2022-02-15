Spring Native Exemplifies “Freedom at Work” Aboard U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier

Spring Native Exemplifies “Freedom at Work” Aboard U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier

For Full Story: https://navyoutreach.blogspot.com/2022/02/spring-native-exemplifies-freedom-at.html

By Petty Officer 1st Class Patricia Rodriguez, Navy Office of Community Outreach

NORFOLK, Va. – Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacquiline Pitts, a native of Spring, Texas, serves the U.S. Navy aboard one of the world’s largest warships, the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77).

Bush was commissioned in 2009 and is completing a pre-deployment work up cycle.

“Our Sailors’ hard work to return George Herbert Walker Bush to the operational fleet in 2021 was exemplary,” said Capt. Robert Aguilar, GHWB commanding officer. “They represent the best principles of service to the mission and the nation that our namesake, President George H.W. Bush, embodied.”

For full story, follow link above