Spring native serves aboard USS Essex

Spring native serves aboard USS Essex

For Full Story: https://navyoutreach.blogspot.com/2021/12/spring-native-serves-aboard-uss-essex.html

By Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Bryan Niegel, Navy Office of Community Outreach

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – A Spring, Texas, native is serving aboard USS Essex, a U.S. Navy Wasp class amphibious assault ship.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Katerine Ponce Benitez is a 2017 Spring High School graduate. Today, Smith serves as a Navy boatswain’s mate.

“I would describe the Boatswain’s Mate rating as expertise in mariner skills.” said Ponce Benitez. “We performing dangerous tasks such as anchoring and mooring the ship, refueling the at sea with other ships and providing the safe navigation of the ship,”

For full story, follow link above