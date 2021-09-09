Spring native serves the U.S. Navy in San Diego

Spring native serves the U.S. Navy in San Diego

For Full Story: https://navyoutreach.blogspot.com/2021/09/spring-native-serves-us-navy-in-san.html

By Lt. Richard Locklear, Navy Office of Community Outreach

SAN DIEGO – Petty Officer 1st Class Jeanneth Reed, a native of Spring, Texas, serves the U.S. Navy Commander Mine Division TWELVE, operating out of San Diego, California.

Reed joined the Navy 12 years ago. Today, Reed serves as an electrician’s mate.

“The opportunity to serve my country is what inspired me to join the Navy,” said Reed.

For full story, follow link above