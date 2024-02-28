Spring Thing 2024: An Unforgettable Event

with Keynote Speaker Chris Nikic

The Woodlands, TX (February 20, 2024) Get ready for an extraordinary event with Spring Thing 2024 on April 26 at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center to benefit New Danville, with Chris Nikic as the keynote speaker. As the first person with Down Syndrome to complete a 140.6-mile Ironman, Chris is a true inspiration, embodying the spirit of achieving dreams against all odds.

The event begins at 10:30 am with a unique shopping experience at the Market, featuring items crafted with the help of New Danville Wranglers (our clients) and select pieces from our upscale resale store, Jazzy Junque. Enjoy cocktails while browsing the market before the luncheon program commences.

Spring Thing is more than just an event; it’s a celebration of New Danville’s commitment to providing a nurturing environment for adults with special needs. It’s a place where they can live, learn, work, and grow in a community that values dignity, respect, and personal independence.

Founded in 2005, New Danville has been a beacon of hope and opportunity, offering a range of programs and residential options that foster personal growth and freedom of choice. Our vision is for every client and resident to have the opportunity to thrive in a community of their choice.

For more information about the event, or to get involved, please contact Kathy Rifaat, Director of Development, at Kathy.Rifaat@newdanville.org or visit Spring-Thing.org.

Don’t miss this chance to be part of an inspiring day that showcases the best of what New Danville has to offer.