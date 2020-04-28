Steven Spielberg Joined a Chat with the Cast of “The Goonies”, and Talked About a Possible Sequel

And that included screenwriter Chris Columbus, director Richard Donner, and even producer STEVEN SPIELBERG. (!!!)

Talk of a sequel DID come up, and Steven admitted that he’s been involved in trying to get one going. He said, quote, “Every couple of years, we come up with an idea but then it doesn’t hold water.

“The problem is the bar that all of you raised on this genre, I don’t think we’ve really successfully been able to find an idea that is better than ‘The Goonies’ that we all made in the ’80s. Until we do, people are just going to have to look at this one 100 times.”