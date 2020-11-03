Stripes® Stores Announces Sixth Annual Fundraising Campaign for MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital

Stripes® Stores kicks off its sixth annual “Stripes Stores Celebrates Tomorrows” fundraising campaign today, beginning with locations across central and Southeast Texas. Benefiting The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the campaign will run in more than 500 stores across Texas and Louisiana from November 4 to December 1 (Giving Tuesday) as part of Stripes Giving Month

Stripes customers can donate by purchasing $1 Stripes Celebrates Tomorrows paper pin-ups while checking out at participating stores. To show appreciation for donations, Stripes will give participating customers a coupon for $1 off two LIFEWTR® 1L bottles.

