Texas Gulf Coast Region Red Cross opens shelter in San Jacinto County

Wednesday, January 24, 2024— Due to the significant rainfall and flooding across the state of Texas the American Red Cross is opening a shelter in San Jacinto County. Our teams are working to make sure everyone has a safe place to stay, food to eat and emotional support for those affected, if needed. The Red Cross and partners remain committed to supporting communities in this time and as the full scope of this event comes to light.

San Jacinto County, 121 Live Oak St, Coldspring, TX 77331

To find a shelter, visit redcross.org/shelter, check the Red Cross Emergency App or call 1 800-RED CROSS.

Anyone who plans to stay in a Red Cross shelter should bring prescription medications, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents and other comfort items. They should also include any special items for children, such as diapers, formula and toys, and durable medical equipment and/or assistive technology if applicable. While Red Cross can provide medical equipment and/or assistive technology loaners, it may take a little time depending on inventory on hand and availability of delivery systems to get them to the shelter.

DOWNLOAD EMERGENCY APP Download the free Red Cross Emergency App to find shelter information and weather and emergency alerts for more than 35 different situations. Red Cross apps are available in smartphone app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.