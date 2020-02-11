Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

The 10 Best Movie Theme Songs from the ’80s 

Feb 11, 2020

Just before EMINEM surprised everyone with his random performance at the Oscars, they showed a montage of how important songs have been to movies . . . and some of the best were from the ’80s.

Perhaps inspired by that, ScreenRant.com has put together a list of the 10 best movie theme songs from the ’80s.  Here they are:

    1. Prince, “Purple Rain”, 1984 . . . from “Purple Rain”

 

  1. Ray Parker Jr., “Ghostbusters”, 1984 . . . from “Ghostbusters”

  1. Kenny Loggins, “Danger Zone”, 1986 . . . from “Top Gun”

  1. Survivor, “Eye of the Tiger”, 1982 . . . from “Rocky 3”

  1. David Bowie, “Underground”, 1986 . . . from “Labyrinth”

  1. Harold Faltermeyer, “Axel F”, 1984 . . . the electronic instrumental theme from “Beverly Hills Cop”

  1. Prince, “Batdance”, 1989 . . . from “Batman”

  1. Duran Duran, “A View to Kill”, 1985 . . . from the James Bond movie “A View to Kill”

  1. Limahl, “The Neverending Story”, 1984 . . . from “The Neverending Story”

  1. Huey Lewis and the News, “The Power of Love”, 1985 . . . from “Back to the Future”

 