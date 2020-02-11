The 10 Best Movie Theme Songs from the ’80s

Just before EMINEM surprised everyone with his random performance at the Oscars, they showed a montage of how important songs have been to movies . . . and some of the best were from the ’80s.

Perhaps inspired by that, ScreenRant.com has put together a list of the 10 best movie theme songs from the ’80s. Here they are:

Prince, “Purple Rain”, 1984 . . . from “Purple Rain”

Ray Parker Jr., “Ghostbusters”, 1984 . . . from “Ghostbusters”

Kenny Loggins, “Danger Zone”, 1986 . . . from “Top Gun”

Survivor, “Eye of the Tiger”, 1982 . . . from “Rocky 3”

David Bowie, “Underground”, 1986 . . . from “Labyrinth”

Harold Faltermeyer, “Axel F”, 1984 . . . the electronic instrumental theme from “Beverly Hills Cop”

Prince, “Batdance”, 1989 . . . from “Batman”

Duran Duran, “A View to Kill”, 1985 . . . from the James Bond movie “A View to Kill”

Limahl, “The Neverending Story”, 1984 . . . from “The Neverending Story”