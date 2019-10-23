Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

The 10 Most-Viewed Country Music Videos In the History of Vevo

by | Oct 23, 2019 | Featured, The Funny Farm |

The 10 Most-Viewed Country Music Videos In the History of Vevo

The video platform Vevo is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.  So they partnered up with Taste of Country to reveal their 10 most-viewed country music videos from the beginning of their existence.

You might think the longer the clips have been out, the more advantage they would have, but that’s not the case.  2009, 2013, and 2015 only had one clip each.  Three came from 2016, and four from 2017.

And this is probably the strangest fact:  CHRIS STAPLETON’s and SAM HUNT’s aren’t exactly videos.  For Chris, you see his image as the song plays . . . and for Sam, it’s a close-up photo of a highway over the song.  Here’s the list:

1.  Tennessee WhiskeyChris Stapleton, 308 million.  Released:  April 23, 2015

2.  HeavenKane Brown, 278 million.  Released:  Oct. 6, 2017

3.  In Case You Didn’t KnowBrett Young, 244 million.  Released:  Jan. 12, 2017

4.  You Belong With MeTaylor Swift, 232 million.  Released:  June 16, 2009

5.  H.O.L.Y.Florida Georgia Line, 228 million.  Released:  April 28, 2016

6.  Blue Ain’t Your ColorKeith Urban, 204 million.  Released:  Sept. 15, 2016

7.  What IfsKane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina, 202 million.  Released:  May 14, 2017

8.  Body Like a Back RoadSam Hunt, 189 million.  Released:  Feb. 2, 2017

9.  “Wagon WheelDarius Rucker, 167 million.  Released:  March 21, 2013

10.  HurricaneLuke Combs, 161 million.  Released:  Oct. 31, 2016