The 10 Most-Viewed Country Music Videos In the History of Vevo

The video platform Vevo is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. So they partnered up with Taste of Country to reveal their 10 most-viewed country music videos from the beginning of their existence.

You might think the longer the clips have been out, the more advantage they would have, but that’s not the case. 2009, 2013, and 2015 only had one clip each. Three came from 2016, and four from 2017.

And this is probably the strangest fact: CHRIS STAPLETON’s and SAM HUNT’s aren’t exactly videos. For Chris, you see his image as the song plays . . . and for Sam, it’s a close-up photo of a highway over the song. Here’s the list:

1. “Tennessee Whiskey“, Chris Stapleton, 308 million. Released: April 23, 2015

2. “Heaven“, Kane Brown, 278 million. Released: Oct. 6, 2017

3. “In Case You Didn’t Know“, Brett Young, 244 million. Released: Jan. 12, 2017

4. “You Belong With Me“, Taylor Swift, 232 million. Released: June 16, 2009

5. “H.O.L.Y.“, Florida Georgia Line, 228 million. Released: April 28, 2016

6. “Blue Ain’t Your Color“, Keith Urban, 204 million. Released: Sept. 15, 2016

7. “What Ifs“, Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina, 202 million. Released: May 14, 2017

8. “Body Like a Back Road“, Sam Hunt, 189 million. Released: Feb. 2, 2017

9. “Wagon Wheel“, Darius Rucker, 167 million. Released: March 21, 2013

10. “Hurricane“, Luke Combs, 161 million. Released: Oct. 31, 2016